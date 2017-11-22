Judge schedules hearing for American accused of fighting for ISIS

(CNN) A federal judge in Washington has scheduled a hearing for next week on the case of a US citizen detained in Iraq for allegedly fighting on behalf of ISIS in Syria.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) which has called for the unnamed American citizen to have access to legal counsel, filed a motion Monday requesting a hearing in federal court on the pending motions surrounding the case.

The hearing will take place on November 30.

"The government's position that it can hold an American citizen for more than two months without access to a court and to a lawyer undercuts the most fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution," Jonathan Hafetz, an attorney with the ACLU, told CNN.

Last month, the Trump administration argued against granting the ACLU access to the individual, who was turned over to US forces by a US-backed Kurdish-led group fighting ISIS in Syria.

