On Wednesday, he called the allegations "very disturbing"

Washington (CNN) One of Rep. John Conyers' most senior colleagues initially reacted to the allegations about the Michigan Democrat on Tuesday by saying they might be fabricated.

"You can't jump to conclusions with these types of things," Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina told The New York Times

He continued, "For all I know, all of this could be made up."

Clyburn told the Times he was unsure if the allegations against Conyers "have any real substance."

Conyers has denied any wrongdoing, and the House Ethics Committee opened a probe into his conduct.