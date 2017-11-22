50 things Trump tweeted about instead of Roy Moore

"(Moore) denies it. Look, he denies it," Trump said. "If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen. And look, you have to look at him also."

Trump also took a jab at Moore's opponent, Doug Jones, saying, "We don't need a liberal Democrat in that seat."

Before Tuesday's remarks, Trump had been silent on the Moore question, leaving staff and advisers to answer for him. But even now, the President has not commented on his favorite social media channel. Over the past few weeks, he has tweeted as normal, on everything from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's height and weight, to Veterans Day, NFL protests and LaVar Ball.

Here are 50 things the President has posted on -- with one notable omission:

1.He blamed past administrations for the US trade deficit with China

I don't blame China, I blame the incompetence of past Admins for allowing China to take advantage of the U.S. on trade leading up to a point where the U.S. is losing $100's of billions. How can you blame China for taking advantage of people that had no clue? I would've done same! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2017

2. Shared Melania's plans to visit the zoo

I am leaving China for #APEC2017 in Vietnam. @FLOTUS Melania is staying behind to see the zoo, and of course, the Great WALL of China before going to Alaska to greet our AMAZING troops. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2017

3. Boasted of sharing the "good news from America"

Throughout my travels, I've had the pleasure of sharing the good news from America. I've had the honor of sharing our vision for a free & open Indo-Pacific -- a place where sovereign & independent nations, w/diverse cultures & many different dreams, can all prosper side-by-side. pic.twitter.com/qBOCY3u7YV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2017

4. Touted the connections between economic and national security

The United States has been reminded time and again in recent years that economic security is not merely RELATED to national security - economic security IS national security. It is vital to our national strength. #APEC2017 pic.twitter.com/8gKQUhit2X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2017

5. Wished the Marine Corps a happy birthday

On behalf of an entire nation, Happy 242nd Birthday to the men and women of the United States Marines!#USMC242 #SemperFi pic.twitter.com/ecgoSJP5Uc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2017

6. Thanked veterans on Veterans Day

On this wonderful Veterans Day, I want to express the incredible gratitude of the entire American Nation to our GREAT VETERANS. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/GhQbCA7yII — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2017

7. Marked the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War

8. Wrote of "progress being made" in push to neutralize North Korea

President Xi of China has stated that he is upping the sanctions against #NoKo. Said he wants them to denuclearize. Progress is being made. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2017

9. Shared "progress being made" in push to end Syrian civil war, neutralize North Korea

Met with President Putin of Russia who was at #APEC meetings. Good discussions on Syria. Hope for his help to solve, along with China the dangerous North Korea crisis. Progress being made. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

10. Asked when all the "haters and fools out there" will recognize benefits of better relations with Russia.

When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

11. Played a game of "remember when" with Hillary Clinton's Russia policy

Does the Fake News Media remember when Crooked Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, was begging Russia to be our friend with the misspelled reset button? Obama tried also, but he had zero chemistry with Putin. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

12. Called North Korea's Kim Jong Un "short and fat"

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

13. Kept us up to date on his travels in Asia

Just landed in the Philippines after a great day of meetings and events in Hanoi, Vietnam! pic.twitter.com/YxHRNhhPWo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Will be leaving the Philippines tomorrow after many days of constant mtgs & work in order to #MAGA! My promises are rapidly being fulfilled. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2017

14. Announced his new pick for HHS secretary

Happy to announce, I am nominating Alex Azar to be the next HHS Secretary. He will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2017

15. Did some cheerleading for congressional GOP tax plans

I am proud of the Rep. House & Senate for working so hard on cutting taxes {& reform.} We're getting close! Now, how about ending the unfair & highly unpopular Indiv Mandate in OCare & reducing taxes even further? Cut top rate to 35% w/all of the rest going to middle income cuts? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2017

Excited to be heading home to see the House pass a GREAT Tax Bill with the middle class getting big TAX CUTS!#MakeAmericaGreatAgain🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2017

16. Welcomed Sen. Rand Paul back to Washington

Great to see @RandPaul looking well and back on the Senate floor. He will help us with TAX CUTS and REFORM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2017

17. Promised a "a major statement" upon his own return

I will be making a major statement from the @WhiteHouse upon my return to D.C. Time and date to be set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2017

18. Argued with pollsters over his low approval ratings

One of the most accurate polls last time around. But #FakeNews likes to say we're in the 30's. They are wrong. Some people think numbers could be in the 50's. Together, WE will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/YhrwkdObhP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2017

19. Thanked Asia for its hospitality

20. Announced his arrival home

Just returned from Asia after 12 very successful days. Great to be home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

21. Retweeted a blog post cheering "Sean Hannity's Big Week"

Sean Hannity's Big Week - Top Ratings, Probing Reporting, and Let There Be Light at American Thinker https://t.co/b0RxpZd3Lb pic.twitter.com/KJNhxH4WyG — Peter Chowka (@PChowka) November 4, 2017

22. Retweeted his own response to the November 3 jobs report

Unemployment is down to 4.1%, lowest in 17 years. 1.5 million new jobs created since I took office. Highest stock Market ever, up $5.4 trill — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2017

23. Retweeted a video of his return to the White House

24. Informed the public that "our great country is respected again in Asia"

Our great country is respected again in Asia. You will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

25. Informed viewers that "Fox and Friends" would have more on that, coming up

.@foxandfriends will be showing much of our successful trip to Asia, and the friendships & benefits that will endure for years to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

26. Said he watched CNN "for the first time in month" during Asian trip. (And didn't like it.)

While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is. Loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

27. Linked to a Twitter poll by "@Trumpfan1995" asking about Trump's job performance

28. Wondered aloud whether the UCLA basketball players released from China would thank him

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

29. Said the NYT "hates the fact" he has a "great relationship with World leaders like Xi Jinping"

The failing @nytimes hates the fact that I have developed a great relationship with World leaders like Xi Jinping, President of China..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

...They should realize that these relationships are a good thing, not a bad thing. The U.S. is being respected again. Watch Trade! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

30. Attacked Democrats for opposing the Republican tax plans

Why are Democrats fighting massive tax cuts for the middle class and business (jobs)? The reason: Obstruction and Delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

31. Hyped the House vote on its tax plan

Big vote tomorrow in the House. Tax cuts are getting close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

32. Said "You're welcome" to UCLA players who thanked him; encouraged them to thank China, too; and wished them "A GREAT LIFE"

To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

....your release possible and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

33. Reported on Chinese engagement with North Korea

China is sending an Envoy and Delegation to North Korea - A big move, we'll see what happens! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

34. Called for UN Security Council action in Syria

Need all on the UN Security Council to vote to renew the Joint Investigative Mechanism for Syria to ensure that Assad Regime does not commit mass murder with chemical weapons ever again. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

35. Congratulated House GOP on passing its tax plan

Congratulations to the House of Representatives for passing the #TaxCutsandJobsAct — a big step toward fulfilling our promise to deliver historic TAX CUTS for the American people by the end of the year! https://t.co/8FjefMj6hh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

Big win today in the House for GOP Tax Cuts and Reform, 227-205. Zero Dems, they want to raise taxes much higher, but not for our military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

36. Attacked Minnesota Sen. Al Franken over the Democrat's sexual misconduct

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

37. Said Democrats could get "their ideas" into GOP tax plan if they stopped opposing it

If Democrats were not such obstructionists and understood the power of lower taxes, we would be able to get many of their ideas into Bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

38. Touted a crackdown on the street gang, MS-13

Together, we're going to restore safety to our streets and peace to our communities, and we're going to destroy the vile criminal cartel, #MS13, and many other gangs...



'Hundreds arrested in MS-13 crackdown'https://t.co/Mp268d8RaU pic.twitter.com/mrynwnTuoO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

39. Welcomed collegiate national championship teams to the White House

Today, it was an honor to celebrate the Collegiate National Champions of 2016/2017 at the @WhiteHouse! #NCAAChampions🏆Photos: https://t.co/Ecl2phhzyl pic.twitter.com/w8jE24pLwa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

40. Said he was reversing decision to allow elephant hunters to import their trophies back to the US to the US

Put big game trophy decision on hold until such time as I review all conservation facts. Under study for years. Will update soon with Secretary Zinke. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2017

41. Attacked Hillary Clinton, then mockingly encouraged her to run again in 2020

Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can't stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2017

42. Retweeted commentators who thanked him for his decision on elephant hunting

Thank you @realDonaldTrump - this is important to so many of us https://t.co/zJAfZByQKX — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) November 18, 2017

BOOM! Thank you, Mr President. Trophy-hunting is repellent. https://t.co/iEPfEQNX4t — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 18, 2017

43. Responded to LaVar Ball's suggestion that Trump's role in getting three UCLA players out of Chinese jail was overblown

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

44. Mocked Sen. Jeff Flake, whose vote he will likely need to pass tax plan in Senate

Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on "mike" saying bad things about your favorite President. He'll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is "toast." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

45. Promised decision on big game trophy hunting next week

Big-game trophy decision will be announced next week but will be very hard pressed to change my mind that this horror show in any way helps conservation of Elephants or any other animal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

46. Promised response to death of Border Patrol officer; said US must build border wall

Border Patrol Officer killed at Southern Border, another badly hurt. We will seek out and bring to justice those responsible. We will, and must, build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

47. Urged Senate GOP to push on in seeking passage of its tax plan

Republican Senators are working very hard to get Tax Cuts and Tax Reform approved. Hopefully it will not be long and they do not want to disappoint the American public! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

48. Urged NFL to suspend player who sat for US anthem during game in Mexico

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL's Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

49. Repeated optimistic economic projections from "Fox and Friends"

Under President Trump unemployment rate will drop below 4%. Analysts predict economic boom for 2018! @foxandfriends and @Varneyco — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

50. Shared a video of his pardoning the Thanksgiving turkey with his family