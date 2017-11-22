50 things Trump tweeted about instead of Roy Moore

(CNN)Mystery solved.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday finally spoke out directly on the allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, all but endorsing the Republican during a quick exchange with reporters outside the White House.
"(Moore) denies it. Look, he denies it," Trump said. "If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen. And look, you have to look at him also."
Trump also took a jab at Moore's opponent, Doug Jones, saying, "We don't need a liberal Democrat in that seat."
Multiple women have leveled accusations against Moore, from molestation (of a then 14-year-old Leigh Corfman) to sexual assault (of a then 16-year-old Beverly Young Nelson). Others reported that he sought to "date" them while they were in their teens.
Before Tuesday's remarks, Trump had been silent on the Moore question, leaving staff and advisers to answer for him. But even now, the President has not commented on his favorite social media channel. Over the past few weeks, he has tweeted as normal, on everything from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's height and weight, to Veterans Day, NFL protests and LaVar Ball.
Here are 50 things the President has posted on -- with one notable omission:
1.He blamed past administrations for the US trade deficit with China
2. Shared Melania's plans to visit the zoo
3. Boasted of sharing the "good news from America"
4. Touted the connections between economic and national security
5. Wished the Marine Corps a happy birthday
6. Thanked veterans on Veterans Day
7. Marked the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War
8. Wrote of "progress being made" in push to neutralize North Korea
9. Shared "progress being made" in push to end Syrian civil war, neutralize North Korea
10. Asked when all the "haters and fools out there" will recognize benefits of better relations with Russia.
11. Played a game of "remember when" with Hillary Clinton's Russia policy
12. Called North Korea's Kim Jong Un "short and fat"
13. Kept us up to date on his travels in Asia
14. Announced his new pick for HHS secretary
15. Did some cheerleading for congressional GOP tax plans
16. Welcomed Sen. Rand Paul back to Washington
17. Promised a "a major statement" upon his own return
(It was a long monologue recounting his trip to Asia.)
18. Argued with pollsters over his low approval ratings
19. Thanked Asia for its hospitality
20. Announced his arrival home
21. Retweeted a blog post cheering "Sean Hannity's Big Week"
22. Retweeted his own response to the November 3 jobs report
23. Retweeted a video of his return to the White House
24. Informed the public that "our great country is respected again in Asia"
25. Informed viewers that "Fox and Friends" would have more on that, coming up
26. Said he watched CNN "for the first time in month" during Asian trip. (And didn't like it.)
27. Linked to a Twitter poll by "@Trumpfan1995" asking about Trump's job performance
28. Wondered aloud whether the UCLA basketball players released from China would thank him
29. Said the NYT "hates the fact" he has a "great relationship with World leaders like Xi Jinping"
30. Attacked Democrats for opposing the Republican tax plans
31. Hyped the House vote on its tax plan
32. Said "You're welcome" to UCLA players who thanked him; encouraged them to thank China, too; and wished them "A GREAT LIFE"
33. Reported on Chinese engagement with North Korea
34. Called for UN Security Council action in Syria
35. Congratulated House GOP on passing its tax plan
36. Attacked Minnesota Sen. Al Franken over the Democrat's sexual misconduct
37. Said Democrats could get "their ideas" into GOP tax plan if they stopped opposing it
38. Touted a crackdown on the street gang, MS-13
39. Welcomed collegiate national championship teams to the White House
40. Said he was reversing decision to allow elephant hunters to import their trophies back to the US
41. Attacked Hillary Clinton, then mockingly encouraged her to run again in 2020
42. Retweeted commentators who thanked him for his decision on elephant hunting
43. Responded to LaVar Ball's suggestion that Trump's role in getting three UCLA players out of Chinese jail was overblown
44. Mocked Sen. Jeff Flake, whose vote he will likely need to pass tax plan in Senate
45. Promised decision on big game trophy hunting next week
46. Promised response to death of Border Patrol officer; said US must build border wall
47. Urged Senate GOP to push on in seeking passage of its tax plan
48. Urged NFL to suspend player who sat for US anthem during game in Mexico
49. Repeated optimistic economic projections from "Fox and Friends"
50. Shared a video of his pardoning the Thanksgiving turkey with his family