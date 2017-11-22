The DNC's fundraising is as bad as it looks, in 2 charts

Washington (CNN)Another federal campaign finance deadline, another bad headline for the Democratic National Committee.
The Democratic National Committee's latest report marked its lowest fundraising total for the month of October in at least 15 years, as CNN's Eric Bradner reported on Tuesday.
But it hasn't just been a bad October. It's shaping up to be a dismal post-election year for the DNC, despite hopeful signs in special elections and low popularity for President Donald Trump -- plus, it's looking like a really good post-election year for the National Republican Committee.
Granted, historically, it's nothing unusual for national Republicans to raise more than national Democrats. In fact, they did so even during years when the party was regrouping after losing presidential elections in 2008 and 2012.
So here's a look at the advantage the GOP has held in cumulative dollars raised in each post-election year since monthly campaign finance reports became required back before the 2004 election cycle.
National Republicans have raised upwards of $70 million more than national Democrats since Election Day — a $129 million vs. $58 million advantage — much wider than their advantage after George W. Bush's re-election in 2004 and, obviously, leagues ahead of their advantage after losing the White House in 2008 and 2012.
(You can see the pace of the GOP advantage start to slow mid-year in 2005, but the RNC's advantage in dollars raised in 2017 hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.)
The story of money in the bank is similar. Here's a look at Republicans' advantage with cash on hand minus its debt over the last four election cycles.
National Republicans have more than $40 million more in the bank than the Democratic National Committee, ballooning from only a $10 million advantage immediately after the presidential election. Democrats now have just $5 million in the bank with $3 million in loans.
The DNC has faced a rough last 18 months: From the resignation of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz during the 2016 campaign and Hillary Clinton's loss in the presidential election, to interim chair Donna Brazile's new book and spats between the most liberal wings of the party and current chair Tom Perez.