The DNC's fundraising is as bad as it looks, in 2 charts

Washington (CNN) Another federal campaign finance deadline, another bad headline for the Democratic National Committee.

But it hasn't just been a bad October. It's shaping up to be a dismal post-election year for the DNC, despite hopeful signs in special elections and low popularity for President Donald Trump -- plus, it's looking like a really good post-election year for the National Republican Committee.

Granted, historically, it's nothing unusual for national Republicans to raise more than national Democrats. In fact, they did so even during years when the party was regrouping after losing presidential elections in 2008 and 2012.

So here's a look at the advantage the GOP has held in cumulative dollars raised in each post-election year since monthly campaign finance reports became required back before the 2004 election cycle.

