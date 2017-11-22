Story highlights Rice is the first Democratic representative to call on Conyers to leave Congress.

Her statement goes far further than House Democratic leaders

Washington (CNN) New York Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice is calling on embattled Rep. John Conyers to resign from Congress after the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into allegations that the Michigan Democrat had sexually harassed members of his staff.

The allegations against Conyers, Rice said in a statement, are "as credible as they are repulsive. The women who reported this behavior suffered serious professional repercussions for doing so, which is exactly why so many victims of sexual harassment and assault decide not to step forward. If men who engage in this behavior suffered real repercussions, more victims would speak up -- and maybe other men would decide to act like decent, civilized adults and not prey on women who work for and trust and admire them."

She is the first Democratic representative to call on Conyers to leave Congress.

Conyers, who has served in the House since 1965, confirmed Monday that he had settled a wrongful termination complaint in 2015 made by a staff member who had accused him of sexual harassment, a settlement first reported by BuzzFeed News on Monday.

But Conyers said he was "expressly and vehemently" denying any wrongdoing.

