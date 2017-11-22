Lawyer: Conyers won't resign House seat, did not harass women

(CNN) An attorney for embattled Rep. John Conyers told CNN on Wednesday that the Michigan Democrat will not resign as he faces an investigation by the House Ethics Committee over allegations that he sexually harassed and discriminated against members of his staff.

In a phone conversation with a CNN reporter, attorney Arnold Reed said Conyers was taking the allegations "very seriously" but did not plan to resign his House seat.

"Mr. Conyers is not going to resign," Reed said. "If everybody that was facing 'allegations' -- including the President, members of the House and Senate -- resigned, we'd have a lot of unemployed people walking around."

Reed added that Conyers was not taking the allegations lightly but that he is innocent of all wrongdoing.

"At the end of the day, Mr. Conyers is not guilty of harassing these women who have come forward. It didn't happen," he said.

