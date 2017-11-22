Likely Census Bureau pick questioned over writings on competitive elections

Washington (CNN) The likely pick to fill the role of deputy director at the Census Bureau has no government experience and authored a book that argues that competition in district races is bad for the country, Politico has reported.

If appointed, Thomas Brunell, a professor at the University of Texas at Dallas, would become the highest-ranking permanent official at the Census Bureau. The role of director is currently vacant.

Brunell was previously being considered for the Census Bureau's director role, a position that requires Senate confirmation, but his name was ultimately dropped from consideration, Politico reported Tuesday. The deputy director role does not require confirmation.

The Census Bureau is responsible for collecting a nationwide population count that states use to determine the proper distribution of electoral votes and congressional seats -- a role that critics question whether Brunell's background makes him unable to do well.

Brunell published a book in 2008 titled "Redistricting and Representation: Why Competitive Elections are Bad for America."

Read More