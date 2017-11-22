If Trump can change his mind on hunting, why not on Haiti?

Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Ethics and Political Values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently "Stokely: A Life." The views expressed here are his.

(CNN) The Trump administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti , originally granted through a humanitarian program begun under the administration of Republican President George Herbert Walker Bush in 1990, is morally reprehensible. Almost 60,000 Haitians relocated to the United States in the aftermath of 2010's devastating earthquake -- a natural disaster that left thousands dead, and crippled the island's transportation and material infrastructure. Now the Department of Homeland Security has ordered that they have to leave by July 2019 (or else face deportation if they do not, as John Kelly suggested in May, find another way to apply to stay in the United States).

The Haitians now facing threat of expulsion are some of the hardest working, loyal, and decent people our nation has. I write these words as both a historian and a proud Haitian-American whose mother taught me to revere America for offering boundless opportunities.

The President's actions betray the very ideals that make the United States a great nation: the notion that America serves as liberty's surest guardian, not because of the strength of our military or the vastness of our economic and material resources, but through the reach of our mercy.

America also has a complex and tortured history with Haiti , still too often described as the poorest nation in the Western hemisphere. Behind that stubborn poverty is a history that is too often forgotten, one in which America is deeply implicated.

Haiti's evolution from a French colony of slaves to a republic of citizens between 1791 and 1804 made it the stuff of legend, one whose independence was deemed threatening by the architects of American democracy -- including President Thomas Jefferson, who refused to officially recognize a nation ruled by free blacks. African-Americans, then and later, looked toward Haiti as a beacon of hope. Among them was Frederick Douglass, the great abolitionist who served as US ambassador to Haiti and for whom Mr. Trump professed public admiration earlier this year.

As millions of Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, the very idea of America seems to be under threat -- not from external enemies but from within. Abandoning our shared moral values and humanitarian vision does not make us stronger, just the opposite. America's collective moral imagination recognizes the inherent dignity of the relatively small numbers of Haitian families being targeted by an administration that seems capable of showing more outrage about elephants than the futures of tens of thousands of women, children, and men who have found sanctuary in a nation that proudly claims to be not only a beacon of liberty and democracy, but of humanity as well.