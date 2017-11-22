Ex-Tiger Beat editor: I watched fame take its toll on young David Cassidy

Story highlights Ann Moses covered David Cassidy as a young editor of Tiger Beat. She says his thrill at his fame soon gave way to loneliness

(CNN) For a certain segment of pre-teen and young teen girls In the early 1970s, David Cassidy was bigger than Elvis and the Beatles, combined. He was what we called a "number one fave" at Tiger Beat, the teen magazine where I worked as editor, after David went from being an up-and-coming young actor to the world's biggest pop star, almost literally overnight.

Nearly a half century ago, magazines like Tiger Beat were where young girls (and their brothers) went to find out what their "fave"—short for "favorite"—was up to. There was no TMZ, no internet, no YouTube, no podcasts, no photos in your phone.

The overnight success of David Cassidy, who died Tuesday at 67, was created by the same machine that had worked wonders for The Monkees, a made-for-TV band that had blasted four young, handsome unknowns into the pop stratosphere with a teen idol trifecta: a weekly prime-time TV show, a constant flow of singles and albums, and stadium concerts all over the world.

David's own pre-fab band, the Partridge Family, repeated the same recipe for success — all of it covered, of course, by Tiger Beat and our several sister publications.

David had showbiz in his blood, and his true desire was to become a serious actor. He'd been raised primarily by his mother, stage actress Evelyn Ward, in New Jersey. He moved to Hollywood in his teens, where he had very little face time with his father, actor Jack Cassidy, whom he idolized.

