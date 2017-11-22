Beirut (CNN) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Wednesday he was putting his resignation on hold, more than two weeks after he shocked the country by saying he was stepping down.

Hariri said he had accepted President Michel Aoun's wish for him to suspend his resignation to allow for more consultations on the reasons for the move.

Hariri announced his resignation on November 4 while in Saudi Arabia, saying he feared his life was in danger. Aoun said at the time Hariri was being held against his will in Riyadh and speculation swirled in Lebanon that he was being held hostage.

Hariri finally returned to Lebanon on Tuesday, where his first stop was the grave of his father. On Wednesday he attended an Independence Day military parade in Beirut before meeting with the President.

The political crisis has stoked fears of conflict between the Saudi-backed government faction and Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed Shia militant group whose political wing is the most powerful bloc in Lebanon's fractured coalition government.