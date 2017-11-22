Story highlights Berizzo diagnoses with prostate cancer

News comes just hours after Sevilla's comeback vs. Liverpool

(CNN) Sevilla have confirmed their Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The news came just hours after the Andalusian club's remarkable comeback against Liverpool in the Champions League, turning around a 3-0 half-time deficit to rescue a point thanks to an injury-time equalizer.

"The medical services of Sevilla FC can inform that the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with an adenocarcinoma of the prostate," the club said in a statement.

"Further tests will determine which steps to follow regarding his treatment. Sevilla FC wants to show their full support to the coach right now and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Teams from across Europe, including Berizzo's former clubs Celta Vigo and Marseille, have been quick to send their support.

