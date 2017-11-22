Verdict due in Ratko Mladic war crimes trial

(CNN) Former Bosnian Serb wartime army leader Ratko Mladic faces judgment on genocide charges Wednesday when a special UN court returns its verdict after a trial lasting more than four years.

The 74-year-old is charged with two counts of genocide, and nine crimes against humanity and war crimes for his role in the conflict in the former Yugoslavia from 1992 to 1995, during which 100,000 people were killed and another 2.2 million displaced.

The trial, which opened in 2012, is taking place at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, Netherlands. The ad-hoc court was established to prosecute crimes committed during the Balkans conflict.

Mladic stands accused of orchestrating a campaign of ethnic cleansing, including the slaughter of thousands of Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica in July 1995. It is the worst massacre to have taken place in Europe since the Second World War.

Arrested in 2011, Mladic's trial has lasted 530 days, included more than 500 witnesses and nearly 10,000 exhibits. It's the last to be examined by the tribunal.