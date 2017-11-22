'Man Who Invented Christmas' proves short on cheer

(CNN) "The Man Who Invented Christmas" had a chance to deliver a warm serving of yuletide cheer, looking at how Charles Dickens came up with "A Christmas Carol," one of literature's most enduring tales. Instead, it plays too much like a Hallmark Channel movie with somewhat bigger stars -- creating a mundane story around a magical one.

Dan Stevens plays Dickens, who is introduced in 1843, three flops after his smash success with "Oliver Twist." Living beyond his means -- with a patient wife (Morfydd Clark), house full of kids, and desperate need for income -- he's under self-imposed pressure to conjure another hit.

Undaunted by his publisher's admonition that there's "not much of a market for Christmas books," Dickens begins feverishly working against a deadline to get the book done in time for the holiday. Along the way he receives input and inspiration from a variety of sources, from his friend and agent (Justin Edwards) to his household employees to the grouchy old guy he espies in a cemetery.

The main device employed by director Bharat Nalluri and writer Susan Coyne, however, involves the periodically blocked Dickens taking occasional dictation from his characters, particularly the crotchety figure of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer, pulling a holiday twofer with his late addition to "All the Money in the World"), who seems to delight in mocking the author's setbacks.

All's well that ends well, obviously, so it's hard to muster too much suspense about Dickens' struggles. Yet the opportunity to have the writer experience his own Scrooge-like epiphany -- including flashbacks to his youth, and examining the complicated relationship with his freeloading father (Jonathan Pryce) -- feel a little too on the nose.

