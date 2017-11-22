Spike Lee gives 'She's Gotta Have It' new spin

(CNN) Just over 30 years later, Spike Lee revisits his breakthrough film, "She's Gotta Have It," by expanding it into a 10-episode Netflix series. Temporarily setting aside the "Why" of that, what emerges is a reasonably entertaining, tangent-prone update distinguished by its star, DeWanda Wise, as the romantically omnivorous Nola Darling.

The original's sexual politics -- built around Nola, who constructed the perfect man for herself by simultaneously dating three very different suitors -- seem only slightly dated. The key largely resides in the strength of the casting, which includes Lyriq Bent as the buttoned-down Jamie, Cleo Anthony as the preening Greer and Anthony Ramos as Mars Blackmon, the character Lee played and popularized ("Please baby") in, among other things, Nike commercials.

As a filmmaker, Lee has always used his movies to address whatever's currently on his mind, even if that means occasionally veering out of his narrative lane in order to do so.

That approach is especially evident here with five-plus hours of time allotted, as the show takes detours to bash Donald Trump, debate gentrification, acknowledge issues like the Black Lives Matter movement and liberally incorporate music into its structure.

At its core, though, the series centers on Nola, who is struggling to make it as an artist -- with all the financial challenges that entails -- while juggling her very busy love life.

