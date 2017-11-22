Rashida Jones explains why she left 'Toy Story 4'

(CNN) Rashida Jones is denying a report by The Hollywood Reporter that she left "Toy Story 4," along with writing partner Will McCormack, because of an unwanted advance by Disney animation chief and Pixar co-founder John Lasseter.

"The breakneck speed at which journalists have been naming the next perpetrator renders some reporting irresponsible," the two said in a statement to the New York Times . "We did not leave Pixar because of unwanted advances. That is untrue. We parted ways because of creative and, more importantly, philosophical differences."

"There is so much talent at Pixar," Jones and McCormack added. "We remain enormous fans of their films, but it is also a culture where women and people of color do not have an equal creative voice."

Will McCormack (L) and Rashida Jones

Pixar has been criticized for a lack of female and minority representation -- both in its ranks and on screen -- before. The studio has released 19 feature films in the past two decades and all but three ("Brave," "Inside Out" and "Finding Dory") feature male protagonists.

While women have produced six of the last nine Pixar films, none have been directed by women. Brenda Chapman, who wrote and was set to direct 2012's "Brave," was replaced by Mark Andrews mid-production.

