(CNN) Backstreet Boy member Nick Carter has been accused by former pop singer Melissa Schuman of raping her 15 years ago.

Schuman shared the allegations in a detailed blog post earlier this month and tweeted a link to her story this week. In the post, Schuman wrote of an incident she said occurred when she was an 18-year-old member of the girl group Dream and Carter was 22.

According to Schuman, she and Carter were working together on a TV movie when he invited her and a friend to hang out at his Santa Monica apartment.

She alleges that after Carter took her into his office to listen to some music he was working on, they began kissing and he led her into a bathroom.

Schuman wrote that Carter performed oral sex on her, despite her refusals, and forced her to perform it on him.

