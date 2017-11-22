Famous fans mourn David Cassidy

Story highlights David Cassidy dies Tuesday in Florida at age 67

Famous fans take to Twitter to pay tribute to the '70s heartthrob

(CNN) David Cassidy's peak may have been in the 1970s, but his death struck a chord with fans around the world, including many celebrities who grew up on his music.

The former teen heartthrob died Tuesday after being admitted to a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-area hospital and suffering organ failure, according to his publicist, Jo-Ann Geffen.

The singer was 67. He rose to fame playing Keith Partridge on the 1970s sitcom "The Partridge Family."

Some famous fans took to Twitter in tribute to Cassidy.

"Very hard to #GetHappy right now," "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill tweeted Wednesday along with a photo of him and Cassidy. "My condolences to his family, loved ones & the millions who idolized him around the world. #RIPDavidCassidy."