Famous fans mourn David Cassidy

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:31 AM ET, Wed November 22, 2017

David Cassidy will be remembered as the popular &#39;70s heartthrob who starred as singer Keith Patridge on TV&#39;s &quot;The Partridge Family.&quot; Take a look at moments from his career and life.
  David Cassidy dies Tuesday in Florida at age 67
  Famous fans take to Twitter to pay tribute to the '70s heartthrob

(CNN)David Cassidy's peak may have been in the 1970s, but his death struck a chord with fans around the world, including many celebrities who grew up on his music.

The former teen heartthrob died Tuesday after being admitted to a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-area hospital and suffering organ failure, according to his publicist, Jo-Ann Geffen.
The singer was 67. He rose to fame playing Keith Partridge on the 1970s sitcom "The Partridge Family."
    Some famous fans took to Twitter in tribute to Cassidy.
    "Very hard to #GetHappy right now," "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill tweeted Wednesday along with a photo of him and Cassidy. "My condolences to his family, loved ones & the millions who idolized him around the world. #RIPDavidCassidy."
    Wilson Phillips singer Carnie Wilson called Cassidy "one of my first TV crushes."
    " #DavidCassidy has passed away," she wrote. "It's terribly sad. My love goes out to his family...especially his brother Ryan, my friend. Love you."
    Her father, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, recalled hanging out with Cassidy in the mid-'70s and trying to write a song together. He called the singer "a very talented and nice person."
    Other former teen heartthrobs, including Rick Springfield, also offered their condolences.
    Cassidy counted among his admirers everyone from journalist Katie Couric to director Kevin Smith.
    "I grew up in an era before even cable TV, when 'The Partridge Family' was already in reruns," Smith tweeted. "David Cassidy's Keith was one of my favorite TV characters. He was legit funny AND he could sing. The man entertained me during my childhood and even years later."