'Dancing With the Stars' winner is ...

Jordan Fisher, Frankie Muniz and Lindsey Stirling in final three for Mirrorball Trophy

This story contains spoilers for Tuesday's finale of "Dancing With the Stars."

(CNN) "Dancing With the Stars" crowned its 25th season winner Tuesday night.

It came down to the final three, with singer Jordan Fisher, actor Frankie Muniz and violinist Lindsey Stirling competing to see who would take home the Mirrorball Trophy.

In the end, after the judges' scores were combined with votes from the audience, front-runner Fisher and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, were declared the winners.

Arnold, who has been competing as one of the dance pros since season 16, scored her first win. She injured her leg so badly this season that fans feared she might have to drop out of the competition.

Likewise Fisher suffered a scratched cornea two weeks before the finale.

