North Korea denounces US terror listing as a 'serious provocation'

North Korea responded furiously that "no sanction or pressure" would hold them back

(CNN) Pyongyang has loudly denounced the decision by the United States to relist North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, with a foreign ministry spokesman warning it was a "serious provocation."

In a report published on North Korean state media KCNA, the spokesman said his country had nothing to do with terrorism, saying the relisting was an "absurdity."

"This is a serious provocation and a violent infringement upon our dignified country," the spokesman said according to KCNA.

The Trump administration announced on Monday that North Korea would again be included on the list of states which sponsor terrorism, adding the US Treasury Department would be initiating further sanctions on the already isolated nation.

"Today the United States is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. Should have happened a long time ago. Should have happened years ago," President Donald Trump said.