China's former internet czar faces corruption probe

Story highlights Lu Wei was the former head of China's so-called 'Great Firewall'

Was named by TIME as among the world's 100 most influential people in 2015

Beijing (CNN) China's former internet czar has become the latest senior official caught in President Xi Jinping's massive anti-corruption dragnet.

Lu Wei, who headed the country's powerful cyber administration until June 2016, was placed "under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline," a euphemism typically used to signify corruption, the ruling Communist Party's disciplinary arm announced in a one-line statement Tuesday.

During his three-year tenure, Lu quickly became the face of the so-called Great Firewall, China's increasingly extensive and sophisticated internet filtering and censorship system that has blocked some of the world's most popular online services, including Google, Facebook and Twitter.

Time magazine in 2015 named him one of the world's 100 most influential people, saying: "Whatever he does, the gregarious former propaganda chief is certain to affect the lives of billions."

Lu's downfall came less than two weeks before the opening of the annual World Internet Conference, a state-sponsored gathering of government officials and industry leaders in eastern China. It was often viewed as Lu's brainchild aimed at validating China's controversial cyber policy on the global stage.