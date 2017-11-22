Quickly catch up on the day's news: Wednesday, November 22

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
America travels for Thanksgiving
This year's Thanksgiving will see the most travelers since 2005; standstill traffic and hundreds of delayed flights are not helping.
Nick Carter denies rape allegation
Backstreet Boy member Nick Carter has been accused of rape by former pop singer Melissa Schuman.
Service members punished for 'improper contact' with women
The Washington Post reports three Army noncommissioned officers have been reassigned after breaking curfew and engaging in inappropriate contact with foreign women.
Trump calls LaVar Ball an 'ungrateful fool!'
The President slammed the father of a UCLA basketball player who was detained for shoplifting in China. The President rankled at Ball's reluctance to thank him for helping his son leave the country.
Former Team USA doctor pleads guilty
After allegations from dozens of women and girls, Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
North Korea defector flees
This footage captured a North Korean soldier fleeing across the demilitarized zone as his former comrades shot at him.
Uber's potential cover-up
Uber paid hackers $100,000 after they stole information on 57 million of its users.
Families of sub crew shouldn't lose hope yet
The Argentine vessel has been lost for a week, but weather is optimal for searching. If the sub is near its last known location, it likely hasn't sunk to its "crush depth."
The cost of fame
An ex-Tiger Beat editor writes about how she saw fame take its toll on '70s heartthrob David Cassidy, who died Tuesday at 67.
Did JFK's bad back aid his assassination?
Records show that John F. Kennedy wore a tightly laced back brace that might have propped him up for the deadly shot to the head after the first bullet hit his neck.