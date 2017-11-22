Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) We were standing in the square outside Parliament in downtown Harare on Tuesday when word started spreading. A woman ran up to me and asked, "Is he gone? Is he really gone?"

Most Zimbabweans have only ever known one president. Robert Gabriel Mugabe, 93, ruled this country with a tight grip. He never tolerated dissent, and it was ordinary people who paid the price of his 37-year reign.

Many of them spent Tuesday afternoon writing short notes on colored cards of paper and hanging them between the jacaranda trees in the square.

Protesters calling for Mugabe's impeachment demonstrate outside Parliament on Tuesday.

"Mugabe, your time is up," read one. Nicholas, a 21-year-old graduate without a steady job, summed it up for many: "The fear is gone. We want a new Zimbabwe."

