Breaking News

'A moment of brilliance': What it was like in Harare when Mugabe resigned

By David McKenzie, CNN

Updated 6:42 AM ET, Wed November 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Celebration on Harare streets as Mugabe resigns
Celebration on Harare streets as Mugabe resigns

    JUST WATCHED

    Celebration on Harare streets as Mugabe resigns

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Celebration on Harare streets as Mugabe resigns 01:51

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)We were standing in the square outside Parliament in downtown Harare on Tuesday when word started spreading. A woman ran up to me and asked, "Is he gone? Is he really gone?"

Most Zimbabweans have only ever known one president. Robert Gabriel Mugabe, 93, ruled this country with a tight grip. He never tolerated dissent, and it was ordinary people who paid the price of his 37-year reign.
Many of them spent Tuesday afternoon writing short notes on colored cards of paper and hanging them between the jacaranda trees in the square.
READ MORE: Zimbabwe awaits arrival of Mnangagwa
    Protesters calling for Mugabe&#39;s impeachment demonstrate outside Parliament on Tuesday.
    Protesters calling for Mugabe's impeachment demonstrate outside Parliament on Tuesday.
    "Mugabe, your time is up," read one. Nicholas, a 21-year-old graduate without a steady job, summed it up for many: "The fear is gone. We want a new Zimbabwe."
    Read More
    The army seized control of the country and put Mugabe under house arrest a week ago, but the "Old Man," as he has become known, had still refused to quit.
    Zimbabweans were girding themselves for a protracted and bitter impeachment battle as Parliament convened to oust their stubborn leader on Tuesday.
    But not long after the joint session opened, the speaker read out a short message. It was the resignation letter that everyone wanted to hear.
    Members of Zimbabwe&#39;s Parliament celebrate after the resignation of longtime President Robert Mugabe was announced on Tuesday, November 21. Mugabe, 93, had led the country for nearly four decades. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/21/africa/robert-mugabe-resigns-zimbabwe-president/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;His resignation&lt;/a&gt; comes six days after military leaders seized control of the nation and placed him under house arrest.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Members of Zimbabwe's Parliament celebrate after the resignation of longtime President Robert Mugabe was announced on Tuesday, November 21. Mugabe, 93, had led the country for nearly four decades. His resignation comes six days after military leaders seized control of the nation and placed him under house arrest.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 35
    Protesters call for Mugabe&#39;s impeachment near the Parliament building in Harare on November 21.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Protesters call for Mugabe's impeachment near the Parliament building in Harare on November 21.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 35
    Demonstrators protest outside the Parliament building on November 21.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Demonstrators protest outside the Parliament building on November 21.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 35
    Jacob Mudenda, the speaker of Zimbabwe&#39;s Parliament, presides over a session where a motion was moved to impeach Mugabe.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Jacob Mudenda, the speaker of Zimbabwe's Parliament, presides over a session where a motion was moved to impeach Mugabe.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 35
    A man accused of supporting Mugabe is attacked outside Parliament on November 21.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    A man accused of supporting Mugabe is attacked outside Parliament on November 21.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 35
    People gather to pray for the country in a park near Parliament on November 21.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    People gather to pray for the country in a park near Parliament on November 21.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 35
    Lawmakers meet inside Parliament on November 21.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Lawmakers meet inside Parliament on November 21.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 35
    Gen. Constantino Chiwenga speaks during a news conference in Harare on Monday, November 20. Military leaders had been in talks with Mugabe over his exit, and Chiwenga said that progress had been made.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Gen. Constantino Chiwenga speaks during a news conference in Harare on Monday, November 20. Military leaders had been in talks with Mugabe over his exit, and Chiwenga said that progress had been made.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 35
    Students from the University of Zimbabwe participate in a demonstration in Harare on November 20.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Students from the University of Zimbabwe participate in a demonstration in Harare on November 20.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 35
    Newspapers are held in place with rocks at a newsstand in Harare on November 20.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Newspapers are held in place with rocks at a newsstand in Harare on November 20.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 35
    At a bar in Harare, people watch Mugabe give a televised address to the nation on Sunday, November 19. Mugabe ended &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/19/africa/zimbabwe-mugabe-party-meeting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the address&lt;/a&gt; without giving his resignation.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    At a bar in Harare, people watch Mugabe give a televised address to the nation on Sunday, November 19. Mugabe ended the address without giving his resignation.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 35
    Mugabe meets with generals in Harare on November 19.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Mugabe meets with generals in Harare on November 19.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 35
    Members of the ruling party ZANU-PF react after the decision to oust Mugabe as party leader on November 19.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Members of the ruling party ZANU-PF react after the decision to oust Mugabe as party leader on November 19.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 35
    A portrait of Mugabe hangs in the hall of the ZANU-PF headquarters, where delegates met for a special committee on November 19. Mugabe co-founded the party and had been its leader for decades.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    A portrait of Mugabe hangs in the hall of the ZANU-PF headquarters, where delegates met for a special committee on November 19. Mugabe co-founded the party and had been its leader for decades.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 35
    A woman and her daughter look out from their balcony as a crowd of protesters gather on the road leading to the State House in Harare on Saturday, November 18.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    A woman and her daughter look out from their balcony as a crowd of protesters gather on the road leading to the State House in Harare on Saturday, November 18.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 35
    People hold a portrait of Zimbabwe&#39;s former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, during a demonstration demanding Mugabe&#39;s resignation on November 18. ZANU-PF announced Mnangagwa as its new party leader. He was fired by Mugabe on November 6.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    People hold a portrait of Zimbabwe's former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, during a demonstration demanding Mugabe's resignation on November 18. ZANU-PF announced Mnangagwa as its new party leader. He was fired by Mugabe on November 6.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 35
    A soldier greets a citizen during a demonstration on November 18.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    A soldier greets a citizen during a demonstration on November 18.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 35
    People in Harare react as they see a military helicopter fly overhead during protests against Mugabe on November 18.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    People in Harare react as they see a military helicopter fly overhead during protests against Mugabe on November 18.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 35
    Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on Friday, November 17. It was his first public appearance since the military takeover.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on Friday, November 17. It was his first public appearance since the military takeover.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 35
    Mugabe, right, is seen in talks about his future in this image &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/caesarzvayi/status/931198110575054848&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted by Caesar Zvayi,&lt;/a&gt; the editor of The Herald newspaper, on Thursday, November 16.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Mugabe, right, is seen in talks about his future in this image tweeted by Caesar Zvayi, the editor of The Herald newspaper, on Thursday, November 16.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 35
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on November 16.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on November 16.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 35
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables on November 16.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables on November 16.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 35
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare&#39;s central district on November 16.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare's central district on November 16.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 35
    An overview of Harare on November 16.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    An overview of Harare on November 16.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 35
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 35
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15. In a dramatic televised statement, an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/14/africa/zimbabwe-military-chief-treasonable-conduct/index.html&quot;&gt;army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway,&lt;/a&gt; but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said Mugabe and his family were &quot;safe.&quot;
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15. In a dramatic televised statement, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway, but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said Mugabe and his family were "safe."
    Hide Caption
    26 of 35
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 35
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 35
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe&#39;s office in Harare on November 15.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe's office in Harare on November 15.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 35
    Residents in Zimbabwe&#39;s capital line up to withdraw money from a bank on November 15.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Residents in Zimbabwe's capital line up to withdraw money from a bank on November 15.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 35
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 35
    A man in Harare reads a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    A man in Harare reads a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 35
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 35
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 35
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target &quot;criminals&quot; close to the President who were causing &quot;social and economic suffering.&quot; He denied a coup was underway.
    Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target "criminals" close to the President who were causing "social and economic suffering." He denied a coup was underway.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 35
    06 Mugabe resignation reaction 112104 Mugabe resignation reaction 112104 zimbabwe unrest 112110 zimbabwe unrest 112109 zimbabwe unrest 112102 zimbabwe unrest 112106 zimbabwe unrest 1121 RESTRICTED01 General Chiwenga 112002 zimbabwe unrest 112001 zimbabwe unrest 112002 zimbabwe unrest 111902 mugabe meeting military 11/1904 zimbabwe unrest 111905 zimbabwe unrest 111802 zimbabwe unrest 111801 zimbabwe unrest 111803 zimbabwe unrest 111803 mugabe zimbabwe reaction 11/19 RESTRICTED 02 Robert Mugabe 111701 Mugabe meeting 111604 Zimbabwe unrest 111605 Zimbabwe unrest 111603 Zimbabwe unrest 1116 RESTRICTED07 Zimbabwe unrest 111608 Zimbabwe unrest 111601 Zimbabwe unrest 111518 Zimbabwe unrest 1115 RESTRICTED17 Zimbabwe unrest 111505 Zimbabwe unrest 111510 Zimbabwe unrest 111508 Zimbabwe unrest 111515 zimbabwe unrest 111511 Zimbabwe unrest 111502 Zimbabwe unrest 1115Zimbabwe military TV address
    Within minutes, a ripple of news became a wave of celebration as people streamed out onto Nelson Mandela Avenue.
    I have covered Zimbabwe on and off for years. We have spoken to activists who went up against batons, tear gas, and bullets. Just a few days ago, insulting the president would have landed you in jail.
    And here was seemingly everyone in Harare and the millions of Zimbabweans abroad celebrating all at once.
    They surrounded the military's armored vehicles, slapping high fives with the soldiers. They climbed onto trucks, waving the Zimbabwean flag. They held anti-Mugabe signs aloft and raised their fists, snapping selfies with each other and with us.
    Zimbabweans celebrate outside Parliament; soldiers hoist a child up onto their tank following the announcement.
    Zimbabweans celebrate outside Parliament; soldiers hoist a child up onto their tank following the announcement.
    Tendai Mahwe, dressed in a gray pullover and blue shirt, spoke for many.
    "I think this is a dream come true. We haven't seen any other leader in Zimbabwe. I heard the news on Twitter and it is a moment of brilliance. We want more investment from both east and west."
    Tendai said he had only recently found a contract job after years of searching. He is hopeful for the future.
    And so was everyone else we met. They were young and old, rich and poor, mothers with babies strapped to their backs. Everyone partying together, sharing laughs and beers. And why not? The average person suffered the most under Mugabe's reign, and now it was over.
    OPINION: Mugabe's successors aren't good men
    People remove a portrait of former President Mugabe.
    People remove a portrait of former President Mugabe.
    There was Ivy, nearing her sixties, clambering onto to our live position because she wanted to have her say. And we wanted the whole world to hear Ivy.
    Draped in a Zimbabwean flag, she said the "Old Man" must now rest. "I couldn't sleep even at night. I used to have sleepless nights, because with no food at the table, suffering, now everything is ok but we need to pray for a new leader. "
    A Zimbabwean dances on the roof of a vehicle as the sun goes down in Harare on Tuesday.
    A Zimbabwean dances on the roof of a vehicle as the sun goes down in Harare on Tuesday.
    It is up to that new leader to harness the unity of Zimbabweans and the potential of young people like Tendai. There is a tough road ahead, to be sure.
    But on Tuesday night, as we stood on top of a pickup overlooking the crowds celebrating outside of Mugabe's old office downtown, those questions were for another day.