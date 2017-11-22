Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa to return as nation's next leader

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe's former vice president is scheduled to be sworn in as the country's interim leader on Friday, the state broadcaster reports, following Robert Mugabe's resignation after 37 years of rule.

Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to return to Zimbabwe on Wednesday more than two weeks after Mugabe fired him triggering a political firestorm that ended the 93-year-old's rule.

Following a night of cheering, singing and dancing in euphoric celebration, Zimbabwe awoke Wednesday to its first day in almost four decades without the leader who had ruled the country with an iron fist.

Hundreds of Mnangagwa's supporters waited at the airport in Harare for the man dubbed "The Crocodile" to return and open a new chapter in the country's history.

But for many others, this joyous first day without Mugabe is tempered with apprehension -- Mnanagagwa served as Mugabe's right-hand man for his entire career, and to many Zimbabweans, he is more feared than the man he replaces.

