Zimbabwe awaits arrival of Emmerson Mnangagwa

By Euan McKirdy and Dominique van Heerden, CNN

Updated 2:47 AM ET, Wed November 22, 2017

    Who is Emmerson Mnangagwa?

  • Former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who also has a bloody history, named as successor
  • New leader expected in Harare shortly, will be sworn in soon after

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)Zimbabwe's presumptive leader is due to return to Harare to replace ousted president Robert Mugabe, who resigned under pressure from his own party and the military Tuesday.

There was jubilation in Zimbabwe as the country awoke to the first day in almost four decades without the man who ruled the country with an iron fist. That joy, however, was tempered with apprehension -- Mugabe is set to be replaced by his powerful former deputy, seen as equally complicit in the government's brutality.
Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe's replacement according to a spokesman for the ZANU-PF party, is expected to be sworn in by Thursday. He has not been seen in the country since being dismissed as vice president on November 6 and had previously said that he wouldn't return until his safety was guaranteed.
    Many in Zimbabwe and in the international community are hoping that it will be a transitional arrangement; the country's next general elections are scheduled for 2018.
    Mnangagwa's dismissal, apparently to pave the way for Mugabe's wife Grace to succeed him, instead led to Mugabe's arrest, threatened impeachment and eventual resignation.
    Members of Zimbabwe's Parliament celebrate after the resignation of longtime President Robert Mugabe was announced on Tuesday, November 21. Mugabe, 93, had led the country for nearly four decades. His resignation comes six days after military leaders seized control of the nation and placed him under house arrest.
    Protesters call for Mugabe's impeachment near the Parliament building in Harare on November 21.
    Demonstrators protest outside the Parliament building on November 21.
    Jacob Mudenda, the speaker of Zimbabwe's Parliament, presides over a session where a motion was moved to impeach Mugabe.
    A man accused of supporting Mugabe is attacked outside Parliament on November 21.
    People gather to pray for the country in a park near Parliament on November 21.
    Lawmakers meet inside Parliament on November 21.
    Gen. Constantino Chiwenga speaks during a news conference in Harare on Monday, November 20. Military leaders had been in talks with Mugabe over his exit, and Chiwenga said that progress had been made.
    Students from the University of Zimbabwe participate in a demonstration in Harare on November 20.
    Newspapers are held in place with rocks at a newsstand in Harare on November 20.
    At a bar in Harare, people watch Mugabe give a televised address to the nation on Sunday, November 19. Mugabe ended the address without giving his resignation.
    Mugabe meets with generals in Harare on November 19.
    Members of the ruling party ZANU-PF react after the decision to oust Mugabe as party leader on November 19.
    A portrait of Mugabe hangs in the hall of the ZANU-PF headquarters, where delegates met for a special committee on November 19. Mugabe co-founded the party and had been its leader for decades.
    A woman and her daughter look out from their balcony as a crowd of protesters gather on the road leading to the State House in Harare on Saturday, November 18.
    People hold a portrait of Zimbabwe's former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, during a demonstration demanding Mugabe's resignation on November 18. ZANU-PF announced Mnangagwa as its new party leader. He was fired by Mugabe on November 6.
    A soldier greets a citizen during a demonstration on November 18.
    People in Harare react as they see a military helicopter fly overhead during protests against Mugabe on November 18.
    Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on Friday, November 17. It was his first public appearance since the military takeover.
    Mugabe, right, is seen in talks about his future in this image tweeted by Caesar Zvayi, the editor of The Herald newspaper, on Thursday, November 16.
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on November 16.
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables on November 16.
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare's central district on November 16.
    An overview of Harare on November 16.
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15. In a dramatic televised statement, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway, but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said Mugabe and his family were "safe."
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe's office in Harare on November 15.
    Residents in Zimbabwe's capital line up to withdraw money from a bank on November 15.
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    A man in Harare reads a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target "criminals" close to the President who were causing "social and economic suffering." He denied a coup was underway.
    Opposition politicians embraced the development but added that the country still needed to embrace democracy.
    "We are very excited that we have gotten rid of Robert Mugabe, but we have gotten rid of one man, we have not gotten rid of the system that was oppressive for 37 years," Douglas Mwonzora, Secretary-General of the Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T), Zimbabwe's main opposition party, told CNN.
    "Therefore we have to work towards conditions for free and fair elections. The Zimbabwean people still have to choose a president by themselves."
    He pointed to elections next year, which will enable his party to "have a big say in who is the next substantive president of the Republic of Zimbabwe."

    Throwback fears

    Known as "The Crocodile" for his tough political game, 75-year-old Mnangagwa has strong backing from the country's elite and, in addition to being a close ally of Mugabe for almost three decades, was a key strategist for the former president.
    Some say that the man set to lead Zimbabwe into a new era, replacing a nonagenarian leader who has ruled the country since its independence in 1980, is more a reminder of its past.
    Zimbabweans: Resignation is the work of God
    He's implicated in the massacre of thousands of his countrymen in the late 1980s. He was also described by a US diplomat as a "wildly feared and politically even more repressive leader than Mugabe."
    The politicians in line to replace Mugabe "are not good" men, Stephen Chan, a professor of international relations at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, wrote for CNN.
    "Mugabe might be gone, but the transition from 'Mugabeism' -- insofar as it has come to stand for power-hungriness and economic acquisition, for immediate gratification as opposed to long-term planning and investment, for elite lifestyles rather than equity for the citizen body -- will be extremely difficult.
    "The chances of a radical transformation remain small."

    Celebrations in parliament, on the street

    Celebrations in Zimbabwe as Mugabe resigns
    Harare had largely returned to normal Wednesday morning. Commuters and students filed in to offices, businesses and schools, and the streets outside of parliament -- scenes of jubilation just hours earlier -- were once again empty.
    Hours earlier, crowds had erupted in rapturous celebrations, dancing and cheering in joy, raising their fists and waving Zimbabwean flags after the speaker of Zimbabwe's parliament read out Mugabe's resignation letter. The impeachment proceedings were immediately suspended.
    At the intersection of Julius Nyerere Way and Robert Mugabe Road in the capital, Harare, the eponymous street sign was taken down by people who were cheering the president's resignation.
    "I am just happy that I did not protest in vain," Joe Gomo, who was on hand to witness the celebrations, said. "Finally, Mugabe is gone. Harare has never looked so beautiful and joyous."
    In South Africa, Zimbabwe's neighbor to the south, hundreds of people flooded Johannesburg's city center, reacting joyfully to the news of the long-time dictator's departure.
    Robert Mugabe is sworn in for his seventh term as Zimbabwe's President in August 2013. He resigned Tuesday, November 21, after nearly four decades in power.
    Mugabe gestures towards the media in Geneva, Switzerland, at a 1974 conference convened to address the civil war in Rhodesia. After being imprisoned for 10 years in Rhodesia, Mugabe attended the peace talks as a leader of the guerrilla movement ZANU-PF (Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front). Rhodesia was the state that eventually became Zimbabwe.
    Mugabe speaks to the press in Geneva in 1976. The following year he was elected president of ZANU-PF and commander-in-chief of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army.
    Mugabe holds a news conference in Salisbury -- now Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe -- in March 1980. He had just been elected as the first prime minister of Zimbabwe, helping to form the new country after British rule of Rhodesia came to an end.
    From left, NBC News moderator Bill Monroe, Newsday's Les Payne, the Chicago Sun Times' Robert Novak and NBC News' Garrick Utley speak with Mugabe during an episode of "Meet the Press" in 1980.
    Mugabe speaks with his first wife, Sally, during an event in Salisbury in 1980. The pair were married until Sally died in 1992. They had one son, who died at age 4.
    Mugabe holds hands with Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi at the Organization of African Unity summit in August 1982.
    Mugabe meets with French President Francois Mitterand in Paris in 1982.
    Mugabe is seen with Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi in 1983.
    Mugabe walks hand in hand with American civil rights activist Jesse Jackson during the Summit of Non-Aligned Countries, which Harare hosted in 1986.
    Mugabe delivers a speech in Harare in August 1986.
    Mugabe poses for a photo with other leaders at a Commonwealth of Nations meeting in London in 1986. Pictured from left, in the back row, are Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Commonwealth Secretary-General S.S. Ramphal, Australian Prime Minister Robert Hawke and Mugabe. In the front row, from left, are British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Bahamian Prime Minister Lynden Pindling and Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda.
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II toasts Mugabe during a banquet in the Queen's honor in Harare in October 1991. The Queen had last visited the territory that became Zimbabwe in 1947.
    US President Bill Clinton gestures while talking to Mugabe after a White House meeting in Washington in May 1995.
    Mugabe marries Grace Marufu on August 17, 1996. Earlier in the year, he was re-elected President after all of his opponents dropped out of the race.
    British Prime Minister Tony Blair talks with Mugabe in October 1997, before the start of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.
    Mugabe speaks during the Southern Africa trade and investment summit in Windhoek, Namibia, in October 2000. Earlier in the year, he implemented a controversial land-reform program that saw the seizure of land from some 4,000 white farmers.
    Mugabe and Cuban President Fidel Castro are seen in Havana, Cuba, in September 2005.
    South African President Jacob Zuma walks with Mugabe at Harare International Airport in March 2010.
    Mugabe addresses the 65th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2010.
    Mugabe cuts his birthday cake with his wife, Grace, and son Bellarmine Chatunga during celebrations in Harare in February 2011. Mugabe was turning 87.
    Robert and Grace Mugabe arrive at the Vatican for the beatification ceremony of John Paul II in May 2011.
    Mugabe delivers a speech at his party's annual national conference in December 2012. He vowed to overhaul business laws to require 100% black ownership of firms.
    The Mugabes attend Pope Francis' inauguration Mass in March 2013.
    Mugabe and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a signing ceremony in Beijing in 2014.
    Mugabe speaks at the ZANU-PF party's annual conference in December 2016. The party endorsed Mugabe as its candidate for the 2018 election.
    Mugabe reviews the guard of honor during Zimbabwe's 37th Independence Day celebrations in April 2017.
    Mugabe kisses his wife during Independence Day celebrations in April 2017. In early November, the sacking of Mugabe's longtime ally and vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was seen as a move to potentially clear the way for Grace Mugabe to succeed her 93-year-old husband.
    Mugabe arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University in November 2017. It was his first public appearance since the military seized control of the nation and placed him under house arrest.
    Mugabe meets with generals in Harare on November 19. Military leaders had been in talks with Mugabe over his exit.
    Hope

    Exiled Zimbabwe politician on Mugabe resigning
    Zimbabwean opposition politician Roy Bennett told CNN's Christiane Amanpour that the scenes on the street had filled him with hope for the country's future although he said he was cynical about the motives of Mnangagwa and Constantine Chiwenga, the incoming leaders of the ZANU-PF party.
    "Never before have I been more proud to be Zimbabwean... never again will there be a dictatorship in Zimbabwe," he said.
    He says that the events of the past two weeks, put in motion by internecine power struggles within the ruling ZANU-PF politicians, has "let the genie out the bottle."
    He said that political strife of the last two weeks had allowed people to express their feelings.
    Almost four decades of rule by Mugabe and his party has left large sections of the public distrustful. "They hate ZANU-PF. They hate Emmerson Mnangagwa and Constantine Chiwenga... the rank-and-file of the military hate their leaders."
    "There are no words to explain what the people of Zimbabwe have suffered."

    Calls for change from abroad

    The Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomed Mugabe's decision to step down, saying the decision "will go down in history as an act of statesmanship that can only bolster President Mugabe's political legacy," in a statement released by the African Union.
    It added that it "looks forward to Zimbabwe continuing to play a leading role in the affairs of the African continent, as a democratic and prosperous state meeting the aspirations of its people."
    Australia's foreign minister, Julie Bishop, also heralded the dictator's standing down and urged the country to "establish proper conditions for free and fair elections to take place and to transition to an inclusive, peaceful constitutional democracy," a statement reads.
    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson added his voice to calls for democratic reform. "What we need to see now is free, fair democratic elections, and above all not a transition from one despotic rule to another," Johnson said in a televised statement.
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Mugabe's resignation a "historic moment" for Zimbabwe.
    "We congratulate all Zimbabweans who raised their voices and stated peacefully and clearly that the time for change was overdue. Zimbabwe has an extraordinary opportunity to set itself on a new path," a State Department statement read.