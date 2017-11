End of the line for Africa's dictators?

Chris Saunders is Emeritus Professor at the University of Cape Town. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(CNN) Soon after Zimbabwe's army confined President Robert Mugabe to his palatial Harare home this week -- allegedly for his safety -- it was announced in Luanda that Angola's new President, João Lourenço, had relieved Isabel dos Santos of her position as head of the state-run oil company Sonangol.

While there may not be any direct connection between these two events, they suggest some intriguing comparisons. In both countries ruling families seem to have failed to secure themselves in power.

When Mugabe, as leader of the Zimbabwean African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) , became ruler of Zimbabwe at independence in April 1980, José Eduardo dos Santos was already President of Angola. He had succeeded to that position after the death of Agostinho Neto in September 1979

Dos Santos had to deal with external intervention and over two decades of civil war , during which he ruled dictatorially. Mugabe, despite a facade of constitutionalism and regular elections, also became increasingly dictatorial. He abandoned adherence to the rule of law and his country's economy collapsed . Angola became notorious for the scale of the corruption linked especially to its oil riches . Zimbabwe went from bread-basket to basket-case. With the great majority of the people of both countries living in dire poverty, Dos Santos flew to Europe when he needed medical attention, while Mugabe went to Singapore

Though Dos Santos was probably as reluctant as Mugabe to give up power, he decided to quit as president of the country and try to retain influence through the ruling party and members of his family. Mugabe tried to impose his wife on his party as his chosen successor and then to cling on to his positions even when the army took effective control of his country.

Given recent developments in Luanda and Harare, it would seem that neither of these two old men have succeeded in securing their family dynasties.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos stood down as president of Angola this year after nearly four decades in power.

Dos Santos's succession plan

By 2016, suffering health problems that took him to Spain for treatment , Dos Santos announced that he would step down as president of Angola and he approved his Minister of Defence, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço as his successor.

Following the victory of the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) in the general election held in August this year, Lourenço took over as president in September. But Dos Santos remained president of the MPLA, and clearly expected Lourenço to look after his interests and that of his family, who had become enormously wealthy.

From the action Lourenço has now taken against Dos Santos' billionaire daughter Isabel, it would seem that he's becoming his own man. It appears he wishes to distance himself from the Dos Santos family, which for many Angolans is associated with corruption on a vast scale.

The London-educated Isabel has proved herself to be a very capable businesswoman, and though the Angolan economy has been suffering because of low oil-prices , on top of massive corruption , it's unlikely she was sacked to bring in a better chief executive to run the country's most important state owned company. There is talk in Luanda that Isabel's brother, José Filomeno dos Santos , will be relieved of his position as head of the country's large sovereign wealth fund and that his father, the former president of the country, will be replaced as president of the ruling party, though that may have to wait until a party congress is held.

Angola's oil wealth has fueled corruption that has damaged the standing of the nation's ruling family.

Mugabe's succession plan

In Zimbabwe Mugabe has sought to arrange that his wife will succeed him . But Gucci Grace and Robert made the mistake of trying to ensure this by firing Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Update: Mugabe has now Though at the time of writing, the 93-year-old Mugabe remains president both of the country and of the ruling Zanu-PF party (: Mugabe has now resigned ), it's widely expected that he will soon be relieved of both positions, probably by Mnangagwa, with the assistance of the army.

Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Robert Mugabe is sworn in for his seventh term as Zimbabwe's President in August 2013. He resigned Tuesday, November 21, after nearly four decades in power. Hide Caption 1 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe gestures towards the media in Geneva, Switzerland, at a 1974 conference convened to address the civil war in Rhodesia. After being imprisoned for 10 years in Rhodesia, Mugabe attended the peace talks as a leader of the guerrilla movement ZANU-PF (Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front). Rhodesia was the state that eventually became Zimbabwe. Hide Caption 2 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe speaks to the press in Geneva in 1976. The following year he was elected president of ZANU-PF and commander-in-chief of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army. Hide Caption 3 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe holds a news conference in Salisbury -- now Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe -- in March 1980. He had just been elected as the first prime minister of Zimbabwe, helping to form the new country after British rule of Rhodesia came to an end. Hide Caption 4 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe From left, NBC News moderator Bill Monroe, Newsday's Les Payne, the Chicago Sun Times' Robert Novak and NBC News' Garrick Utley speak with Mugabe during an episode of "Meet the Press" in 1980. Hide Caption 5 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe speaks with his first wife, Sally, during an event in Salisbury in 1980. The pair were married until Sally died in 1992. They had one son, who died at age 4. Hide Caption 6 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe holds hands with Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi at the Organization of African Unity summit in August 1982. Hide Caption 7 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe meets with French President Francois Mitterand in Paris in 1982. Hide Caption 8 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe is seen with Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi in 1983. Hide Caption 9 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe walks hand in hand with American civil rights activist Jesse Jackson during the Summit of Non-Aligned Countries, which Harare hosted in 1986. Hide Caption 10 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe delivers a speech in Harare in August 1986. Hide Caption 11 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe poses for a photo with other leaders at a Commonwealth of Nations meeting in London in 1986. Pictured from left, in the back row, are Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Commonwealth Secretary-General S.S. Ramphal, Australian Prime Minister Robert Hawke and Mugabe. In the front row, from left, are British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Bahamian Prime Minister Lynden Pindling and Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda. Hide Caption 12 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Britain's Queen Elizabeth II toasts Mugabe during a banquet in the Queen's honor in Harare in October 1991. The Queen had last visited the territory that became Zimbabwe in 1947. Hide Caption 13 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe US President Bill Clinton gestures while talking to Mugabe after a White House meeting in Washington in May 1995. Hide Caption 14 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe marries Grace Marufu on August 17, 1996. Earlier in the year, he was re-elected President after all of his opponents dropped out of the race. Hide Caption 15 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe British Prime Minister Tony Blair talks with Mugabe in October 1997, before the start of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting. Hide Caption 16 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe speaks during the Southern Africa trade and investment summit in Windhoek, Namibia, in October 2000. Earlier in the year, he implemented a controversial land-reform program that saw the seizure of land from some 4,000 white farmers. Hide Caption 17 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe and Cuban President Fidel Castro are seen in Havana, Cuba, in September 2005. Hide Caption 18 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe South African President Jacob Zuma walks with Mugabe at Harare International Airport in March 2010. Hide Caption 19 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe addresses the 65th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2010. Hide Caption 20 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe cuts his birthday cake with his wife, Grace, and son Bellarmine Chatunga during celebrations in Harare in February 2011. Mugabe was turning 87. Hide Caption 21 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Robert and Grace Mugabe arrive at the Vatican for the beatification ceremony of John Paul II in May 2011. Hide Caption 22 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe delivers a speech at his party's annual national conference in December 2012. He vowed to overhaul business laws to require 100% black ownership of firms. Hide Caption 23 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe The Mugabes attend Pope Francis' inauguration Mass in March 2013. Hide Caption 24 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a signing ceremony in Beijing in 2014. Hide Caption 25 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe speaks at the ZANU-PF party's annual conference in December 2016. The party endorsed Mugabe as its candidate for the 2018 election. Hide Caption 26 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe reviews the guard of honor during Zimbabwe's 37th Independence Day celebrations in April 2017. Hide Caption 27 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe kisses his wife during Independence Day celebrations in April 2017. In early November, the sacking of Mugabe's longtime ally and vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was seen as a move to potentially clear the way for Grace Mugabe to succeed her 93-year-old husband. Hide Caption 28 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University in November 2017. It was his first public appearance since the military seized control of the nation and placed him under house arrest. Hide Caption 29 of 30 Photos: Political life and career of Robert Mugabe Mugabe meets with generals in Harare on November 19. Military leaders had been in talks with Mugabe over his exit. Hide Caption 30 of 30

Changes for the better?

New leadership in Angola and Zimbabwe will have an impact on the region as a whole.

Given Mnangagwa's record as a long serving member of government in Zimbabwe, and his involvement in the mass killing of Ndebele in the early 1980s, it is hardly likely that he will emerge as a champion of democracy.

In Angola, Lourenço is still finding his feet as head of government.

It is therefore unrealistic to hope that either country will soon move from decades of repressive rule and lack of transparency to greater constitutionalism and closer adherence to the rule of law.

But if we are witnessing the end of an era in which dictators stayed in power for decades and tried to secure their continuing influence through their families, and if we are seeing the diminishing importance of liberation movements turned political party, this must be good not only for Angola and Zimbabwe but for the southern African region as a whole.

It should also hold lessons for those who rule in neighboring countries.