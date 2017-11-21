Weather won't be the reason for your travel delay

(CNN) Maybe there will be less family fighting due to seasonal affective disorder this year, because if there is one thing to be thankful for, it will be the cool, crisp, blue-sky days ahead this week.

Temperatures will be on the lower side across the continental United States, and about 70% of the country will not see a drop of precipitation until Monday morning.

A few spots might have a little rain on their parades, but most of the middle of the country will remain nice for the entire holiday weekend. So the airlines won't have the weather to blame for any delays.

Wednesday

Early Wednesday, there might be a few travel snarls from light rain or even snow flurries in the major metro areas of the Northeast.

Ohio could see a mix of light rain, sleet and snow in the very early morning.

By the afternoon, it should be smooth sailing along the East Coast.

Minnesota and Wisconsin could get a burst of snow in the afternoon and evening, but it will be short-lived.

Seattle and other portions of the Northwest will not fare as well. The region will see a consistent pattern of rain move through, with mountain snow.

