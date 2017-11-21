Breaking News

Weather won't be the reason for your travel delay

By Judson Jones, CNN Meteorologist

Updated 4:26 PM ET, Tue November 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

thanksgiving travel weather_00001410
thanksgiving travel weather_00001410

    JUST WATCHED

    Thanksgiving travel weather forecast

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Thanksgiving travel weather forecast 01:23

(CNN)Maybe there will be less family fighting due to seasonal affective disorder this year, because if there is one thing to be thankful for, it will be the cool, crisp, blue-sky days ahead this week.

Temperatures will be on the lower side across the continental United States, and about 70% of the country will not see a drop of precipitation until Monday morning.
model comparison embed
A few spots might have a little rain on their parades, but most of the middle of the country will remain nice for the entire holiday weekend. So the airlines won't have the weather to blame for any delays.

Wednesday

    model comparison embed
    • Early Wednesday, there might be a few travel snarls from light rain or even snow flurries in the major metro areas of the Northeast.
    • Ohio could see a mix of light rain, sleet and snow in the very early morning.
    • By the afternoon, it should be smooth sailing along the East Coast.
    • Minnesota and Wisconsin could get a burst of snow in the afternoon and evening, but it will be short-lived.
    • Seattle and other portions of the Northwest will not fare as well. The region will see a consistent pattern of rain move through, with mountain snow.
    Read More

    Thanksgiving

    model comparison embed
    • Thanksgiving is here, and it will be chilly, especially if you are watching the parade live in New York City.
    • Florida will get some rain, but it will not be continual. There will be a 50% of rain through the rest of the weekend.
    • The Northwest will continue to have the worst weather for the holiday -- unless you decided to go skiing. Then, the fresh powder in the higher elevations are just what you want.

    Friday

    model comparison embed
    • A small storm system will move across the Midwest again, with some rain and snow on the backside of the low.
    • Florida will continue to have showers in the forecast, but the rain will ease in Seattle and Portland.

    Saturday

    model comparison embed
    • Some rain will be possible in the Northeast.
    • Florida will be the driest it has been in days, while some residual moisture will remain in the Northwest.

    Sunday

    model comparison embed
    • Lake-effect snow will fall close to the Great Lakes in the Northeast.
    • Another system will move into the Northwest, with rain and mountain snow.