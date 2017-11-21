New York terror attack suspect faces 22 charges

New York (CNN) The suspect in New York's deadliest terror attack since 9/11 was indicted Tuesday on murder and terror-related charges, the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York said.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, is charged with killing eight people and injuring a dozen others as he drove a pickup truck down a bicycle path near the World Trade Center on Halloween.

Sayfullo Saipov

The 22-count indictment charges Saipov with eight counts of murder in aid of racketeering, 12 counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to ISIS and one count of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle.

Saipov came to the United States from Uzbekistan in 2010. Earlier this month, he was charged with providing material support to ISIS, and with violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

