New York terror attack suspect faces 22 charges

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 7:44 PM ET, Tue November 21, 2017

The Home Depot truck used in the bike path attack is removed from the crime scene, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
New York (CNN)The suspect in New York's deadliest terror attack since 9/11 was indicted Tuesday on murder and terror-related charges, the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York said.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, is charged with killing eight people and injuring a dozen others as he drove a pickup truck down a bicycle path near the World Trade Center on Halloween.
The 22-count indictment charges Saipov with eight counts of murder in aid of racketeering, 12 counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to ISIS and one count of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle.
The suspect was arrested after the truck hit a school bus, stopping it in its tracks. He exited the vehicle and an officer shot him.
    Saipov came to the United States from Uzbekistan in 2010. Earlier this month, he was charged with providing material support to ISIS, and with violence and destruction of motor vehicles.
    Saipov is scheduled to appear in federal court on November 28 on the charges.

    CNN's Rob Frehse contributed to this report.