5 things for November 21: Sanctuary cities, Haiti, Charlie Rose, Puerto Rico

(CNN) Today is day six of the search for a missing submarine belonging to the Argentine navy. The craft was last heard from on Wednesday somewhere in the Atlantic. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Sanctuary cities

Critics of the order say it overstepped presidential powers and the judge's ruling was a victory for the rule of law. However, a Department of Justice spokesman said the court had "exceeded its authority" in its ruling and vowed the department would continue to follow Trump's direction.

Sanctuary cities: What you need to know

Sanctuary cities: What you need to know 01:39

Sanctuary cities: What you need to know

2. Haiti

The Trump administration has announced it will end the temporary protected status designation for Haiti by July 2019, potentially forcing tens of thousands of Haitian immigrants to leave the United States or live in the shadows.

The designation is an immigration status allowed by law for certain countries experiencing dire conditions, such as a natural disaster, epidemic or war. The status was applied to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake devastated the Caribbean nation. More than 58,000 Haitian recipients are currently living in the United States under the status, which allows them to live and work here legally.

JUST WATCHED US to expel Haitian earthquake refugees Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH US to expel Haitian earthquake refugees 01:11

3. Mosque bombing

The attack happened in the town of Mubi as worshippers were gathering for the "fajr" dawn prayer. The bomber was about 17, police said. We are still getting details about the attack, including the number of wounded.

4. Charlie Rose

Another day, another round of sexual allegations against powerful, famous men. Eight women have come forward in a Washington Post story to accuse longtime broadcaster Charlie Rose of sexual harassment, including accounts of groping, exposure and inappropriately intimate conversations. In response, CBS has suspended Rose, who is currently a co-host on "CBS This Morning," a correspondent for "60 Minutes" and the star of the PBS interview program bearing his name.

JUST WATCHED Charlie Rose suspended after harassment accusations Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Charlie Rose suspended after harassment accusations 01:05

5. Puerto Rico

JUST WATCHED Puerto Rico's uncounted Hurricane Maria deaths Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Puerto Rico's uncounted Hurricane Maria deaths 05:44

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

'Touched by an Angel' star Della Reese has died.

Trump criticizes (sport) star (name) over (polarizing topic).

Elon Musk says new Tesla roadster could "fly short hops."

Boy with cancer who got thousands of Christmas cards passes away.

Behold, the first known object to enter our solar system from beyond!

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Say congrats to the three US scientists who won a Nobel Prize for their work on our biological clocks. Maybe they can help us get more sleep.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If Jesus Christ got down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, 'Hold on a second, I need to check with the President if it's true.' "

A Trump supporter, on his love of Trump, , on his love of Trump, during a CNN panel discussion

AND FINALLY ...

'Get out of the way, bus!'

The Georgia Dome was imploded Monday in Atlanta, but this extremely inconvenient bus was a surprise star of the show. (And yes, it's even better with the sound on.)