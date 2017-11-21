5 things for November 21: Sanctuary cities, Haiti, Charlie Rose, Puerto Rico

(CNN)Today is day six of the search for a missing submarine belonging to the Argentine navy. The craft was last heard from on Wednesday somewhere in the Atlantic. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)
1. Sanctuary cities
A federal judge has permanently blocked President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from so-called sanctuary cities, or cities that limit cooperation with US immigration authorities. Trump signed that order in January, right after taking office, and it was designed to crack down on immigration by financially punishing cities who, in the words of the President, "harbor illegal immigrants." Some of the biggest cities in the country have such practices, including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Critics of the order say it overstepped presidential powers and the judge's ruling was a victory for the rule of law. However, a Department of Justice spokesman said the court had "exceeded its authority" in its ruling and vowed the department would continue to follow Trump's direction.
2. Haiti
The Trump administration has announced it will end the temporary protected status designation for Haiti by July 2019, potentially forcing tens of thousands of Haitian immigrants to leave the United States or live in the shadows.
The designation is an immigration status allowed by law for certain countries experiencing dire conditions, such as a natural disaster, epidemic or war. The status was applied to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake devastated the Caribbean nation. More than 58,000 Haitian recipients are currently living in the United States under the status, which allows them to live and work here legally.
3. Mosque bombing
At least 50 people were killed Tuesday in a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in northern Nigeria, according to police.
The attack happened in the town of Mubi as worshippers were gathering for the "fajr" dawn prayer. The bomber was about 17, police said. We are still getting details about the attack, including the number of wounded.
4. Charlie Rose
Another day, another round of sexual allegations against powerful, famous men. Eight women have come forward in a Washington Post story to accuse longtime broadcaster Charlie Rose of sexual harassment, including accounts of groping, exposure and inappropriately intimate conversations. In response, CBS has suspended Rose, who is currently a co-host on "CBS This Morning," a correspondent for "60 Minutes" and the star of the PBS interview program bearing his name.
Meanwhile, The New York Times has also suspended political reporter Glenn Thrush over allegations of sexual misconduct involving young female journalists.
5. Puerto Rico
It's been about two months since Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, but problems there continue to fester and overlap. Whitefish Energy, the controversial Montana company awarded a contract to help restore power to the US territory, is stopping its work on the island's broken electricity grid. The company says it is owed more than $83 million by the island's power authority. In addition, a CNN investigation has found the number of deaths because of Maria may be significantly underreported --- though the official tally of storm-related deaths stands at 55, a survey of more than 100 funeral homes revealed almost 500 deaths that were thought the be storm-related.
