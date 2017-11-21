Border Patrol agent's death in Texas leaves many questions

Story highlights The FBI is investigating the death of a Border Patrol agent in Texas

Elected officials say he was attacked, but details are scarce so far

(CNN) Details remain scant in what the FBI describes as a "tragic incident" that left one Border Patrol agent dead and another in serious condition.

The FBI said both men were found injured late Saturday in a culvert area -- a tunnel structure used for water drainage -- in southwest Texas.

Rogelio Martinez, 36, died from his injuries at a hospital Sunday morning. His partner, who hasn't been identified, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The two Border Patrol agents suffered traumatic head injuries and other wounds such as broken bones, according to the FBI, which is leading the investigation. The results of Martinez's autopsy are pending.

Although there hasn't been an explanation of what happened, Texas politicians -- including Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz -- have described the incident as an "attack." Chris Cabrera, a spokesman for the National Border Patrol Council, described the incident as an "ambush." And President Donald Trump said the injured agent had been "brutally beaten" as he called again for the construction of a wall between the US and Mexico.