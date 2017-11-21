Members of Congress push for US to take tougher line on Qatar

(CNN) Members of Congress are calling on the Trump administration to take a tougher line against Qatar, accusing the small Persian Gulf nation of supporting the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

A bipartisan group of representatives sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday that criticized his announcement last month that the United States and Qatar had reached a memorandum of understanding on countering terror financing.

"We are deeply concerned that this joint statement omitted any mention of Hamas," they wrote, calling Qatar's capital, Doha, "a sanctuary to Hamas terrorist officials."

Another group of representatives, some of whom also signed the letter to Mnuchin, had sent a separate letter to US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Friday, criticizing her for saying Qatar does not support Hamas.

Qatar, for its part, vehemently denies supporting Hamas -- which the US government considers a terror group. However, senior Hamas leadership reside in Qatar, and the country provides significant financial support to Gaza, where Hamas is active.

