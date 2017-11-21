President Trump pardons a turkey: Follow live

President Trump pardons a turkey: Follow liveBy Meg Wagner, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNNUpdated 11:37 AM ET, Tue November 21, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.Content by LendingTreeRefinance rates take a sharp decline Mortgage Payoff Trick Eliminates Up to 15 Years of Payments Your best refinance rates for Fall 2017 2017 Rates as Low as 2.88% (3.04% APR, 15 yr) Reverse mortgages: Too good to be true? Paid Partner ContentBankrate Online savings accounts earn you $1000s, here's why E-Commerce Guide by CNN Underscored Top deals happening now through Cyber Monday Mother Nature Network 10 scenic highways worth the drive The Motley Fool Bill Gates says this will be worth "10 Microsofts" Trulia Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now