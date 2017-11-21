Judge rules Trump's sanctuary city order unconstitutional

Story highlights Federal court permanently blocks executive order that punished sanctuary cities financially

Trump signed the order withholding funding for jurisdictions that defied ICE soon after taking office

(CNN) A federal judge has permanently blocked US President Donald Trump's executive order to cut funding from cities that limit cooperation with US immigration authorities.

US District Court Judge William Orrick issued the ruling on Monday in lawsuits brought by two California counties, San Francisco and Santa Clara. Orrick said Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.

The ruling nullifies the executive order Trump signed in January, shortly after taking office, which was designed to crack down on so-called "sanctuary cities," municipalities that do not comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requests for assistance with identifying and deporting undocumented immigrants.

Jurisdictions that have refused to comply include the cities of Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The order was designed to "strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants," according to then-press secretary Sean Spicer. The executive order immediately prompted a court challenge, first by San Francisco and followed by other counties including Santa Clara.

