Inside Trump's decision to embrace Moore

"He denies it. Look, he denies it," Trump said of Moore

(CNN) President Donald Trump's decision to embrace Roy Moore on Tuesday was rooted in several factors, but one of the biggest: the noise and confusion from a recent tidal wave of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations from Hollywood to media to politics.

"(It) made it easier and easier to stick with Moore," a Republican source close to the White House said.

Several women have come forward and accused Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, a couple others have accused him of assault.

He has denied the allegations.

"He denies it. Look, he denies it," Trump said of Moore. "If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen."

