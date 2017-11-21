Story highlights Putin spoke with Assad about the military operation in Syria

Putin and Trump recently met on the sidelines of a regional summit in Vietnam

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for "a little over an hour" Tuesday morning, discussing a range of pressing international concerns a day after Putin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a White House official told CNN.

The two leaders discussed the situation in Syria as well as terrorism more broadly, the official said. They also discussed the state of affairs in Afghanistan, Ukraine and North Korea, the official added.

The White House was expected to release a full readout of the call later Tuesday.

Putin said in a statement overnight that he planned to speak with Trump following a rare face-to-face meeting on Monday with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Putin spoke with Assad about the military operation in Syria and the need to launch political processes in the country, according to the statement.

"I believe that the problem of terrorism is a global one, a lot should be done to achieve a complete victory over terrorism, but as far as our cooperation in the fight against terrorists in Syria goes, the military operation is really coming to an end," Putin said.

