Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to speak on the phone Tuesday morning, according to a senior White House official.

Putin said in a statement overnight that he plans to speak with Trump following a rare face-to-face meeting on Monday with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad . Putin spoke with Assad about the military operation in Syria and the need to launch political processes in the country, according to the statement.

"I believe that the problem of terrorism is a global one, a lot should be done to achieve a complete victory over terrorism, but as far as our cooperation in the fight against terrorists in Syria goes, the military operation is really coming to an end," Putin said.

Putin and Trump recently met informally on the sidelines of a regional summit in Vietnam, where the two leaders had a few encounters and handshakes during "family photos." The United States and Russia issued a joint statement on Syria after Trump and Putin discussed the matter during a meeting on the margins of the conference.

"The Presidents agreed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Syria," according to the statement. The two agreed to find an "ultimate political solution" to the conflict.