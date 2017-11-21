Story highlights Putin spoke with Assad about the military operation in Syria

Putin and Trump recently met on the sidelines of a regional summit in Vietnam

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for "a little over an hour" Tuesday morning, discussing a range of pressing international concerns a day after Putin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a White House official told CNN.

The two leaders discussed the situation in Syria and terrorism more broadly, the official said, as well as the state of affairs in Afghanistan, Ukraine and North Korea. The White House was expected to release a full readout of the call later Tuesday.

The call was expected to focus on the state of the Syrian civil war following Putin's rare face-to-face meeting with Assad on Monday, where the two leaders spoke about military operation and the need to launch political processes in the country, according to a Russian government statement.

"I believe that the problem of terrorism is a global one, a lot should be done to achieve a complete victory over terrorism, but as far as our cooperation in the fight against terrorists in Syria goes, the military operation is really coming to an end," Putin said.

The discussions are just the latest on Syria between Trump and Putin, who have sought to work together to bring about resolution to the years-old conflict a that has ravaged the country -- slaughtering hundreds of thousands of Syrians and causing hundreds of thousands more to flee.

Read More