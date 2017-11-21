Story highlights The US Defense Department has 500 personnel in Somalia

The US estimates there are between 3,000 and 6,000 al-Shabaab fighters and less than 250 ISIS operatives in the country

(CNN) More than 100 al-Shabaab militants were killed Tuesday in a US airstrike on a camp in Somalia, US Africa Command said in a statement, the latest in a series of strikes against the al-Qaeda-affiliated group and ISIS fighters in the war-torn country.

The strike on an al-Shabaab training camp was carried out by a manned aircraft, according to a US defense official.

Africa Command, which oversees US troops on the continent, said it took place 125 miles northwest of the capital of Mogadishu.

US Defense officials told CNN about the strike earlier on Tuesday.

The Defense Department now has 500 personnel in Somalia including military, civilians and contractors, more than double the 200 personnel that had been reported to be in Somalia in March 2017, according to US Africa Command.

Read More