Roy Moore says he first noticed his wife when she was 15 or 16 years old

Story highlights Moore has been accused of pursuing relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s

He has denied these allegations

Washington (CNN) Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of pursuing romantic relationships with teenagers while in his 30s, said he first noticed his future wife eight years before he formally met her -- when she would have been as young as 15 years old.

Moore was 38 when he married Kayla Kisor, who was 24.

In a videotaped interview published July 30, he recalled when he saw then-Kisor at a dance recital.

"When I was deputy district attorney, many years before we got married, I saw her at a dance recital and I was standing, oh, at the back of the auditorium and I saw her up front," he recalled at the time. "I remember her name, it was Kayla Kisor. KK. But I remember that and I didn't meet her there ... it was, oh gosh, eight years later or something, I met her. And when she told me her name, I remembered."

There's no evidence Moore had any contact with Kisor as a teenager.