Moore campaign: 'We don't believe these women'

Story highlights "We don't believe a word of these lies," one spokesman for Roy Moore said

They railed against the accusers, the media, the GOP establishment and the Democratic candidate

(CNN) Spokespeople for Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore denied the allegations against the candidate at an event on Tuesday, refusing to answer questions as women come forward about Moore's past.

"We believe Judge Moore," Moore campaign strategist Dean Young said. "We don't believe these women. It's just that simple. And y'all can keep trotting them out if you want to."

Young said he had advised Moore not to lend credence to the questions either and dismissed the allegations -- which range from inappropriate behavior to pursuing teenage girls while he was past the age of 30 to sexual assault -- as "Jerry Springer stuff."

Ben DuPré, who identified himself as a longtime Moore ally and billed the event as a news conference, said the former judge is "above reproach."

"We don't believe a word of these lies," DuPré said of the allegations.

Read More