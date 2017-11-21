Additional remains of Sgt. La David Johnson found in Niger

Story highlights The remains were recovered by a US military and FBI team that traveled to the area

An armed forces medical examiner confirmed the remains were Johnson's

Washington (CNN) Additional remains have been discovered of Sgt. La David Johnson who was killed in the October 4 ambush by ISIS fighters in Niger, according to a US official.

Another US official confirmed to CNN that the remains were bone fragments.

The remains were recovered on November 12 by a US military and FBI team that traveled to the area. Johnson's family was notified on Monday the official said.

"On Nov. 12, 2017, a joint US Africa Command military investigation team discovered additional human remains at the site where Sgt. La David T. Johnson's body was recovered following the Oct. 4 attack," a statement released by Pentagon spokesperson Dana White on Tuesday said.

"Today, we can confirm that the Armed Forces Medical Examiner has positively identified these remains as those of Sgt. Johnson."

