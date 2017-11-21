US official: Additional remains of Sgt. La David Johnson found in Niger

Story highlights The remains were recovered by a US military and FBI team that traveled to the area

Washington (CNN) Additional remains have been discovered of Sgt. La David Johnson who was killed in the October 4 ambush by ISIS fighters in Niger, according to a US official.

The remains were recovered by a US military and FBI team that traveled to the area. Johnson's family was notified on Monday the official said.

An armed forces medical examiner confirmed the remains were Johnson's. The remains were discovered at the site where Johnson's body was recovered.

There has been no public disclosure about whether these additional remains will provide any clues about Johnson's death or what happened to his body during the 48 hours he was missing.

US officials are also investigating local eyewitness reports Sgt. Johnson was found with his hands tied, a defense official told CNN earlier this month, though the US military has not confirmed those accounts.

