(CNN) Allegations that multiple US service members had "improper contact" with foreign women while on the President's Asia tour have spurred an investigation and led to their reassignment, The Washington Post reports, attributing the information to officials familiar with the situation.

The Post reported Tuesday that the three individuals worked for the White House Communications Agency and were traveling with President Donald Trump during his most recent trip overseas.

During Trump's Vietnam stretch, the three Army noncommissioned officers allegedly broke curfew, according to Tuesday's reporting by the Post.

CNN has not independently confirmed the report, and a request for comment has not yet been returned by the Defense Department.

The Pentagon confirmed to The Washington Post that it was looking into the situation.

