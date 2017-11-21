Speier: Conyers not one of harassers I mentioned last week

Story highlights Speier is declining to reveal the names of the two sitting lawmakers

Washington (CNN) Last week, Rep. Jackie Speier said that she knew of two sitting members of Congress who have "engaged in sexual harassment." But the California Democrat on Tuesday said that Democratic Rep. John Conyers of Michigan, who is now facing allegations, was not one of the people she had referenced.

Speier is declining to reveal the names of the two sitting lawmakers -- one Democrat and one Republican -- out of deference to the victims and their potential legal restrictions.

The House Ethics Committee said Tuesday it is opening an investigation into Conyers in the wake of a BuzzFeed report detailing a harassment allegation against the longtime member of Congress. Conyers himself has denied any wrongdoing.

On Tuesday evening, CNN's John Berman asked Speier whether Conyers was one of the sitting members she was referring to last week.

"No, he's not," Speier said in the interview on CNN's "AC 360."

