Ivanka Trump sets for trip to India

(CNN) Ivanka Trump is India-bound, traveling to Hyderabad just after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Building on a series of international visits and meetings here in the United States with world leaders, Trump will lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which is being cohosted by the United States and India.

The first daughter and senior adviser to the President was invited to the summit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited the White House in June. Speaking to reporters on a conference call Tuesday, Trump called the summit "a testament to the strong friendship" of the two countries, as well as an event to spotlight "the growing economic and security partnership between our two nations."

The summit, which is in its eighth year, will be themed "Women First and Prosperity for All," which Trump said "demonstrates the Trump administration's commitment to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive."

Trump will deliver a keynote address and participate in panels on women's entrepreneurship and workforce development, both key aspects of her West Wing portfolio. Over 1,200 entrepreneurs will attend, including 350 from the US.

