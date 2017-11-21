Trump all but endorses Roy Moore

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended embattled Alabama Republican Roy Moore, all but endorsing the Senate candidate who has been accused of sexual assault and child sex abuse.

"He denies it. Look, he denies it," Trump said of Moore. "If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies hit. He says it didn't happen. And look, you have to look at him also."

The President also expressed vehement opposition to Doug Jones, the Democrat in the race and Moore's only major opponent.

"We don't need a liberal Democrat in that seat," Trump said, adding that Jones is "bad on crime" and other issues.