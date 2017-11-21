Trump all but endorses Roy Moore

Story highlights "He denies it. Look, he denies it," Trump said of Moore

Trump declined to say whether he believed Moore's denials

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended embattled Alabama Republican Roy Moore, all but endorsing the Senate candidate who has been accused of sexual assault.

"He denies it. Look, he denies it," Trump said of Moore. "If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen. And look, you have to look at him also."

Several women have come forward and accused Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s, and several others also have accused him of assault.

He has denied the allegations.

The President also expressed vehement opposition to Doug Jones, the Democrat in the race and Moore's only major opponent.

