DNC's fundraising woes continue with worst October in 15 years

Story highlights The DNC is struggling to raise funds since former President Barack Obama left office

The monthly numbers are the worst October financially for Dems dating back to 2003

Washington (CNN) The Democratic National Committee's fundraising woes continued last month, when the party posted its lowest total for the month of October in at least 15 years.

The DNC raised $3.9 million in October -- far short of the $9.2 million raised during the month by the Republican National Committee.

The RNC has now raised $113.2 million over the 2017 calendar year and has $42.5 million in the bank and no debt. The DNC, meanwhile, has raised $55 million this year. It has $5 million cash on hand and owes $3.2 million in debts.

It was the worst October for Democrats dating back to 2003 -- the first year the national parties were required to file monthly finance reports. The low totals reflect the difficulty the DNC has had raising money since former President Barack Obama left office.

The October fundraising figure doesn't take into account a separate, newly launched joint fundraising agreement with its state parties called the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund. Democrats raised $1.5 million through that agreement in October, its first month. The party plans to increasingly direct its donors to that fund, and will use it to cover monthly payments to state Democratic parties.

Read More